Centsable Health: Graduation Food Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hosting a memorable graduation party doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here are some tips for making your event easy, fun and delicious.

Set a budget. Before writing your guest list, decide on a budget. Make it affordable by planning ahead and stocking up on foods when they go on sale.

Have enough food. Buying the right amount of food for your party size will help you save money and avoid waste. As a general rule, plan on 1 pound of food per person.

For example, 4 ounces of meat, 4 ounces of salads, 4 ounces of vegetables, and 4 ounces of dessert.

Serving 25: 6 ¼ pounds of meat, 6 ¼ pounds of salad, 6 ¼ pounds of vegetables, half sheet cake

Serving 50: 12 ½ pounds of meat, 12 ½ pounds of salad, 12 ½ pounds of vegetables, full sheet cake

You can order cakes (in our stores with a bakery) and deli trays and pick up in store

Keep it simple. When planning your menu, focus on five to seven menu items. Setting up a buffet style meal will allow you to spend more time with your guests. Balance out your menu with homemade and premade foods to save time

Vegetable Pizza

1 package pizza crust

2 cup Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp fat-free cream cheese

1 package ranch seasoning

2 cup assorted mixed vegetables

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 pinch fresh dill

Spread pizza crust or crescent rolls out on a 9x13" pan to form a crust.

Bake according to package directions.

In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, cream cheese and Ranch packet and spread in crust.

Top with mixed vegetables and cheese.

Garnish with fresh dill.

Cookies Pulled Pork

Makes approximately 20 sandwiches

Total time: varies

3 1/2 pound pork loin, sliced into 1" slices

2 onion, sliced

1 cup ginger ale

1 tsp Cookies Flavor Enhancer

1 bottle Cookies Sweet Hickory BBQ Sauce

Season pork with flavor enhancer. Place one sliced onion on the bottom of the crock pot, then add pork.

Cover with another sliced onion.

Add ginger ale, cover and cook on low for 8 hours (high for 4 hours), or until the internal temperature reaches 145° F.

Remove pork, strain and save onions, and discard all liquid.

Shred pork with two forks and return pork and onions to the crock pot.

Add BBQ sauce and continue to cook on low for 2 more hours.

Serve on buns or rolls with additional BBQ sauce.

Broccoli Salad

Makes approximately 3 ½ cups

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup low-fat plain yogurt

1/4 cup reduced fat mayonnaise

2 Tbsp sugar

3 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cup broccoli florets or 1 (12 ounce) bag broccoli slaw

1 red onion, diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 pinch salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

Directions

Stir together yogurt, mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Combine broccoli, onion and cranberries and toss with yogurt sauce.

Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Top with sunflower seeds before serving.