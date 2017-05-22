× Des Moines Police Still Asking for Help Finding Missing Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are still looking for a missing woman last seen in Johnston.

Lisa Diehm, 56, was last seen on May 10th and is believed to be with her boyfriend Jess Solinger, 54. Solinger has a history of domestic violence and a currently active arrest warrant for domestic abuse.

Solinger’s white Ford F150 pickup was recovered in Colfax, Iowa. Diehm’s 2012 silver Subaru Legacy (Iowa license plate number ENC 189) has not yet been located, and the two individuals have not yet been found.

Diehm is described as a white female, 5’8″ weighing 125 pounds. Solinger is a while male, 6’0″ weighing 235 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 515-283-4811.