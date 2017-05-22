× DNR Warns of Unsafe Conditions Near Part of Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ahead of Memorial Day, the DNR is telling people to stay away from a section of the Des Moines River.

The DNR warns boaters and paddlers to avoid the Des Moines River at the Sycamore Access. Officials say construction and high water levels are creating unsafe conditions.

On Friday, DNR conservation officers rescued a boater from the area after the motor stalled and his boat filled with water. A passenger wearing a life jacket was pulled from the water downstream. The boat has not yet been recovered.

The DNR says this is the third incident around the Sycamore Access this year, including one fatality.