MICHIGAN — Ford CEO Mark Fields is out after less than three years on the job.

On Monday, Fields was replaced by Jim Hackett. Hackett joined the company’s operational ranks last year to develop self-driving vehicles. Fields was under fire for failing to expand Ford’s core business or high-tech developments.

Ford also announced they are eliminating 1,400 positions in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.