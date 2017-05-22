× Fort Dodge Holds Workshop on Future of Warden Plaza

FORT DODGE, Iowa- The Fort Dodge City Council will hold a workshop Monday afternoon with a Missouri developer on the future of the Warden Plaza Hotel.

Last fall the City opened the doors to the long abandoned hotel to public tours. At that time the city was putting out an idea to convert the property to a fitness and residential center.

Now a Columbia Missouri company has put together a plan to possible build a new structure which would be a fitness facility, onto the Warden Plaza.

The company has issued a draft plan proposal for stakeholders. It names the Webster County Board of Supervisors, Unity Point/ Trinity, Iowa Central Community College, and Friendship Haven.

The City Council will hold a workshop on the future of the Warden Plaza at 5pm Monday May 22.