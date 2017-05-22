Iowa’s Governor to Resign Wednesday, Pending Big Decision Today

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will end his record service on the job this Wednesday, Channel 13 has learned. That is, of course, is dependent on the U.S. Senate confirming him Monday afternoon to become the next Ambassador to China.

“Twenty-two years, four months and however many days,” Branstad said Monday morning, following what he expects to be his last gathering as a member of the state’s executive council. The council, made up of most state office holders, generally meets on Monday mornings, following the governor’s weekly news conference.

Saying goodbye as @TerryBranstad and @BNorthey exchange pleasantries on what's expected to be the governor's final week on the job. pic.twitter.com/ZkFA4ReoAN — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 22, 2017

The governor’s staff tracked his days of service. Monday is day number 8,617. Day number 8,619 is Wednesday. If all goes as planned, Branstad will resign Wednesday as the longest-serving governor in the history of the United States and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will take over. She will then make history of her own as the state’s first woman to hold the office.

Branstad plans to watch the senate vote from his office at the Statehouse Monday afternoon and then take part in a private reception with family, friends and former staffers at Terrace Hill Monday night.

Coincidentally, the governor’s red tie he is wearing comes from China, where he expects to move sometime in late June or early July, following a three-week orientation training along with his wife, Chris.

(Governor Terry Branstad checks to see where his tie was made.)

He checked and the tie didn’t come from Donald Trump’s collection.