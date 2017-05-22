× Police, Community Leaders to Address Uptick in Violent Crime

DES MOINES, Iowa – The city of Des Moines is averaging one homicide every 10 days in 2017 and that’s prompting local law enforcement and community leaders to take action.

Fifteen people have already died and six of those cases remain unsolved. Police say many of the witnesses in the unsolved cases aren’t being cooperative.

Monday morning police, elected officials, and community leaders are holding a news conference at 9:30 to discuss an intensification to their efforts to impact the rise in violent crime in Des Moines.

Over the weekend, the 15th homicide of 2017 happened in Des Moines. Nineteen-year-old Ruot Gach was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Beaverdale church.

