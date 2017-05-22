Second Annual DSM March to Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Twenty veterans nationwide commit suicide every day, according to a 2016 Department of Veterans Affairs study. This startling statistic impacts a number of U.S. families, and on Saturday a Des Moines organization will march through downtown in an effort to raise awareness about the issue.

Zach Brichetto is an organizer of the second annual DM Ruck for the 23 March, and said he started the event because it is a personal issue that also affects many people.

Event details:

Saturday, May 27th

Pioneer Park, 1602 East Pioneer Road

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Free admission, food and monetary donations are welcome. All donations will go to the VA.