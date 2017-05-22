× Several Deaths, Injuries Confirmed After Explosion Following Ariana Grande U.K. Concert

MANCHESTER, England — Several people have been killed and more injured following an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert, according to NBC News.

NBC reports British police responded to reports of an explosion outside Manchester Arena on Monday. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise, and a video has been posted showing people inside the venue screaming and running.

Manchester police posted a statement on Twitter following the incident.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

The singer is reportedly safe. This is a developing story.