DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week, a former University of Iowa field hockey coach reached a settlement with the school.

Tracey Griesbaum claimed she was discriminated against based on her gender and sexual orientation. She was fired by U of I athletic director Gary Barta three years ago, but last week the university settled with Griesbaum for several million dollars.

Griesbaum and her attorney Tom Newkirk sat down with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to discuss the lawsuit and settlement.