× Woman Charged with Stepfather’s Murder Released on Bond

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman charged with murdering her stepfather has been released from the Polk County Jail after posting bond.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander is charged with first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. The shooting happened on May 8th, shortly after 1:00 p.m., at the home Alexander shared with her mother Susan Hartmann at 7208 SW 17th Street.

Police say Alexander admitted to shooting Anthony Hartmann after he came to the home to collect some of his belongings. Susan Hartmann claims Sera did not know a restraining order against Anthony was no longer in effect at the time of the shooting and that Anthony had a long history of domestic abuse against her and other family members, including Sera. Susan wants the charges against her daughter dropped.

Sera’s original bond was set at $1 million but a bond review hearing was held last week and it was reduced to $100,000. The bond was posted May 19th allowing for Sera’s release. Court documents show she is under “intensive” pretrial release.

The arraignment for Alexander has been scheduled for June 26th.