× Adoptive Mom Pleads Not Guilty in Sabrina Ray’s Death

PERRY, Iowa – The adoptive mother of a Perry teen found dead in her home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty in her death.

An attorney for 40-year-old Misty Ray entered a not guilty plea Monday to the charges she faces in connection with the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. The teen was found dead on May 12 the family’s home in Perry.

An autopsy showed signs of severe malnourishment and the State Medical Examiner’s Office says Sabrina Ray weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Misty and her husband Marc Ray are each charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Officials say four of those counts are related to Sabrina Ray’s death and the other four are related to two other adopted children in the home, females aged 12 and 10. Those girls and another adopted child, a juvenile male, have been removed from the home and are in the care of DHS.

Online court records show Marc Ray has not yet entered a plea to the charges he faces.

Misty and Marc are scheduled to be in court for preliminary hearings on Thursday. Bother are being held in the Dallas County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.