Bondurant Man Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Parents and Sister

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Bondurant man accused of murdering his parents and sister in April has entered a not guilty plea.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Chase Nicholson entered a written plea. He faces three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson who were found dead in their home on April 6th.

Nicholson eventually turned himself in and told police he had killed his family members with a shotgun.

Nicholson’s cousin Seth reported Chase struggled with mental health issues for many years, but was turned away when he tried to seek treatment.

His trial date has not yet been set.