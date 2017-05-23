× Elvis’ Jet Heads to Beverly Hills Auction

BEVERLY HILLS, California — A big piece of Elvis memorabilia is going up for auction.

Elvis Presley’s last privately-owned jet will be sold at an auction in Beverly Hills. Bidding starts on Saturday at $10,000, but it is expected to sell for more than $2 million.

The aircraft known as the Lost Jet is decked out in red velvet seats, sofas, and curtains. It has been in the hands of a private collector and housed at the Roswell International Air Center for about 30 years.