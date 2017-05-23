Four Kids Injured After Truck Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – Four children were injured in an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy in Independence.

KWWL reports the accident happened Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Fairbank-Amish Boulevard. A southbound pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Justin Annis of Fairbank struck an un-covered buggy being driven along the shoulder, when it tried to cross into a private drive on the east side of the road.

Four children riding in the buggy suffered injuries, and three of the children were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation into the crash continues and officials so no charges have been filed at this time.