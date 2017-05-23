Groups Propose Infrastructure Spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. has billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the nation.

President Trump has suggested a $1 trillion infrastructure package to fund that. Groups across the nation have sent his administration around 500 projects that need to be done from state to state.

One of the projects, sent in from Iowa, is modernizing locks and dams down the Mississippi River.

Mike Steenhoek with the Soy Transportation Coalition says in Washington who asks, how often they ask, and how many ask is important when asking for project funds.

He's hopeful that agriculture groups, who have been promoting a fix for the aging locks and dams, can advocate for the projects.

Steenhoek says, "It's really incumbent on organizations like us and industries like agriculture to be reaching across to other industries to really make sure that we're promoting those infrastructure projects that would have maximum benefit and would really have a positive ripple effect throughout our entire economy."