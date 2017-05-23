Horse Rescued From Warren County Gives Birth to Healthy Baby

AMES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa shared some great news on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Sierra, a malnourished and pregnant horse rescued from Warren County in April gave birth to a healthy filly on Tuesday morning.

Sierra was one of more than a dozen horses rescued from two Warren County farms last month. The ARL didn’t know she was pregnant until vets checked her out after the rescue.

She and her filly are both in the care of vets at Iowa State University. Once they get a clean bill of health they’ll be adopted out together.