Man Injured in Early Morning West Des Moines Shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting at a West Des Moines apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to 3405 Woodland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived they found a male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting stemmed from an incident where a male gained access to an apartment in the complex where a woman and another man were inside. There were shots fired inside the apartment and the man who initially gained access to the home was struck by gunfire.

Police have not released the names of the people involved at this time. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.