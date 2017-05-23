× Manchester Attacks Raise Awareness in Des Moines, Not Fear

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little more than 24 hours had passed between the bombing in Manchester and the Red Hot Chili Peppers taking the stage in Des Moines.

Concertgoers at Tuesday’s show say the bombing, which followed an Ariana Grande concert was on their mind, but not at the forefront.

“Either people are going to be deterred or not, if they are deterred than they got their message across, but by being here that’s kind of saying I’m not going to be terrorized by terrorism” said Todd Etheridge

Security experts say in America some of the biggest events, like the Superbowl have seen changes in arena security with people having to move through layers of checks starting further away from the arena.

They say copying that model for large concerts or events could help lessen the damage if one of these attacks were to be carried out.

Tom Conley is the president of the Conley Group, a private security firm, he says being aware of your surroundings is key, whether you’re in Des Moines, another big city, or abroad.

“If someone is going to a concert with a friend they’re coming in, talking back and fourth and looking at going in the venue. Someone that’s going to kill people are looking around, they’re looking at the crowd, they probably are showing some nervous behavior” said Conley.

Wells Fargo Arena has not indicated it will change any security practices based on the attacks overseas.