Mason City Teacher Donating Kidney to Student’s Father

MASON CITY, Iowa -- A preschool teacher in Mason City helped save the life of one of her students' father.

Darreld Petersen was born with renal kidney failure and is in need of a life-saving kidney transplant. After getting tests done, his son's teacher Nancy Bleurer found out she was a match and agreed to go through with the donation.

"I remembered on my bucket list that I've wanted to do this," said Bleurer. "You don't think about it every day, but I just kind of remembered, oh yeah that's on the list."

"I was shocked. I wasn't necessarily shocked it was going to happen because she's such a determined woman. From day one she's like, this is happening," said Petersen.

The transplant surgery will take place the first week of June.