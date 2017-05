× Music Lineup Announced for 2017 Des Moines Arts Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa — The music lineup is now set for the 2017 Des Moines Arts Festival.

The festival celebrates 20 years of art, food, and music in downtown Des Moines. More than two dozen musical acts were announced on Tuesday, with indie rockers Saint Motel and Big Head Todd & The Monsters slated as the two headliners.

The festival will be held June 23rd to the 25th in Western Gateway Park.