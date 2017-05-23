× Police Identify West Des Moines Shooting Victim

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have identified a man who was shot early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in West Des Moines.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 3405 Woodland Avenue. Police were called about a domestic disturbance and found 18-year-old David Jones of Des Moines in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Jones had been trying to gain access, by force, to an apartment that 20-year-old Tionna Merritt and 21-year-old Gerante Rankin were in. Shots were fired inside the apartment and Jones was struck.

Merritt and Jones have a child together.

Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No further information was released by police but they are continuing their investigation.