Target Reaches $18.5 Million Settlement After Data Breach

IOWA — Target has settled with Iowa and 46 other states over it’s massive data breach in 2013.

The breach was one of the largest in U.S. history, affecting more than 41 million customers.

Target will pay $18.5 million nationwide, and $229,000 of that will go to Iowa. The state’s share of the settlement will go to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation fund. Target must also implement significant new cyber security safeguards.

Cyber attackers accessed Target’s customer service database, uncovering names, phone numbers, card information, and more.