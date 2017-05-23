× Timeline Released in Transfer of Power from Branstad to Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa – More details about the transfer of power from Gov. Terry Branstad to Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds have been released.

Gov. Branstad will resign as governor Wednesday morning at 10:00 and then be sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to China. The resignation and swearing in will take place in the governor’s formal office. Judge Steven Colloton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit will perform the ambassadorial swearing in ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will take the oath of office following Branstad’s ceremony. She is being sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady in the Capitol Rotunda.

Reynolds plans to make an announcement Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on whether she will appoint a new lieutenant governor.