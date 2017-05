Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK - In a battle of two top 10 boys tennis teams Valley beat rival Dowling 5-2 on Tuesday to advance to the state semifinals.

Brook Norwood, Valley's #1, won a great match with David Lu, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5. Moise Habineza, Neil Sura, and Varun Myneni all won in straight sets for the Tigers.

The Tigers advance to face #1 Iowa City West in the semifinals.