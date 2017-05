Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Wednesday, May 24th 2017 marked the 8,169th and final day of the Terry Branstad administration in Iowa.

The former Governor is now Ambassador and his former lieutenant is now Governor.

Branstad says serving the state he loves was a dream job. But when the President asks you to serve you have to listen.

Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price takes us to the end of one era and the beginning of another for Terry E. Branstad.