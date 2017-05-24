× CBO: House GOP Healthcare Bill Will Force 23 Million to Lose Insurance

WASHINGTON, DC — The revised American Health Care Act passed earlier this month by Republicans in the US House will force 23 million Americans to lose their insurance.

That is the estimate provided Wednesday afternoon by the Congressional Budget Office. Republicans passed the bill in early May before the CBO had a chance to score the bill, or provide an estimate of its real impact.

That score was released Wednesday afternoon. The CBO found the health care law would insure 23 million fewer people than the current Affordable Care Act would by 2026. The previous version of the AHCA was estimated to cost 26 million Americans their insurance. That version of the bill never came up for a full House vote.

There is some good news in the CBO report. The AHCA would cut the deficit by $119 billion dollars as opposed to the Affordable Care Act.

The bill now sits before the US Senate. Numerous Senate Republican leaders have said the House bill has no chance in the Senate and they plan to draft their own bill.