English Language Learners Program Rebuilds Lincoln’s Roster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - A year ago, Lincoln's soccer team fell one game shy of the state tournament. It was the end of a Rails-era. Thirteen players graduated, and the team braced for a rebuild, "That’s just part of the process as a coach and as a team," said head coach Jack Simons.

Then came several waves of help. The freshman impressed, a couple kids moved to Des Moines' south side, and Lincoln became the third Des Moines Public school to open an Intensive English Language Center. Now, the Rails have hopes of breaking into the state tournament.