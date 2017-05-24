Huge Second Half Lifts Dowling to OT Upset Win Over Lincoln

DES MOINES - Dowling wins an overtime thriller coming from down two to upset Lincoln. Dowling gets two second half goals by Bryan Danford and Tanner Hellickson then Sam Volkmer scores the game winner in OT, 3-2 FINAL.