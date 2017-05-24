DES MOINES - Dowling wins an overtime thriller coming from down two to upset Lincoln. Dowling gets two second half goals by Bryan Danford and Tanner Hellickson then Sam Volkmer scores the game winner in OT, 3-2 FINAL.
Huge Second Half Lifts Dowling to OT Upset Win Over Lincoln
-
On to State! Van Meter Rallies, Beats Panorama
-
William Penn Loses in NAIA Fab Four
-
Rough Night for Iowa Wrestling in National Semifinals
-
The Maroon Machine Rolls to Big Win Over Boone
-
Cyclones Beat Kansas Jayhawks in Major Upset
-
-
Valley Tennis Knocks off Dowling, Advances to Final Four
-
State Swimming, It’s Not All About the Titles
-
Substate Basketball: North Rolls, Newton and Ankeny Pull off Huge Upsets
-
Back to Back! Waukee Wins Another Boys Swimming Title
-
Sevens World Series: Vancouver Victory Caps Stellar Weekend for English Rugby
-
-
Hawkeyes Win In Dramatic Comeback Fashion
-
Drake Doubles Up Illinois State for Another Valley Record
-
Olympian Simpson Shines on Cold, Rainy day at Drake