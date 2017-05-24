× Iowa State Fair Announces Free Music Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair’s Grandstand lineup will bring some of the biggest touring acts to Des Moines this summer. The Fair’s free stages will bring some of the biggest acts of yesteryear to Des Moines as well.

Fans of 80’s and 90’s country, pop and rock will likely find an old favorite performing for free this year.

Here’s the lineup:

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 10 The Lacs

August 10 (daytime) Jason Brown

August 11 Waterloo Revival

August 12 Reverie Lane

August 13 The Shadowboxers

August 14 Brett Young

August 15 Restless Heart

August 16 Chris Lane

August 17 Drake White and The Big Fire

August 18 Carly Pearce

August 19 Country Gold (LeRoy Van Dyke, Gary Morris, Rex Allen Jr.)

August 20 LANco

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 10-11 Tonic Sol fa

August 12 Queen Coronation

August 13-17 Ron Diamond

August 18-19 Matt’s Family Jam

August 20 Zach Williams

Bud Light Stage

August 10 KIX

August 11 Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri

August 12 Bang Tango

August 13 Slaughter

August 14-15 Hairball

August 16 moe.

August 17 Nelson

August 18 Dokken

August 19 Saliva

August 20 Here Come the Mummies

MidAmerican Energy Stage