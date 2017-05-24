Iowa State Fair Announces Free Music Lineup
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair’s Grandstand lineup will bring some of the biggest touring acts to Des Moines this summer. The Fair’s free stages will bring some of the biggest acts of yesteryear to Des Moines as well.
Fans of 80’s and 90’s country, pop and rock will likely find an old favorite performing for free this year.
Here’s the lineup:
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- August 10 The Lacs
- August 10 (daytime) Jason Brown
- August 11 Waterloo Revival
- August 12 Reverie Lane
- August 13 The Shadowboxers
- August 14 Brett Young
- August 15 Restless Heart
- August 16 Chris Lane
- August 17 Drake White and The Big Fire
- August 18 Carly Pearce
- August 19 Country Gold (LeRoy Van Dyke, Gary Morris, Rex Allen Jr.)
- August 20 LANco
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- August 10-11 Tonic Sol fa
- August 12 Queen Coronation
- August 13-17 Ron Diamond
- August 18-19 Matt’s Family Jam
- August 20 Zach Williams
Bud Light Stage
- August 10 KIX
- August 11 Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri
- August 12 Bang Tango
- August 13 Slaughter
- August 14-15 Hairball
- August 16 moe.
- August 17 Nelson
- August 18 Dokken
- August 19 Saliva
- August 20 Here Come the Mummies
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- August 10 Merle Haggard’s Strangers featuring Ben and Noel Haggard
- August 11 The Nadas
- August 12-13 Think Floyd USA
- August 14 Casey Donahew Band
- August 15 Club Noveau
- August 16 Jordan Fisher
- August 17-18 Green River Ordinance
- August 19 The Blue Band
- August 20 Tiffany