× Police: Man Chased, Rammed Woman’s Car with his Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he used his car to ram a woman’s vehicle.

Thirty-two-year-old Darwin Stinson is facing several charges in connection with the incident that happened Tuesday night in the area of SW 9th and Army Post Road. Officers were called about a rolling domestic situation and say Darwin was chasing a female and using his vehicle to ram the back of her car.

At SW 9th and Rose, Stinson struck the woman’s car so hard it spun out. He then got out of his vehicle and began chasing the woman around the car. When an officer arrived, Stinson got back in his car and took off, leading police on a short chase which was terminated by the watch commander.

After receiving tips from citizens, police were able to locate Stinson’s vehicle in a parking lot at 315 E McKinley. Stinson was spotted nearby and taken into custody without incident.

Police say Stinson was acquainted with the victim.

He is charged with interference with official acts, eluding, assault use or display of dangerous weapon, and driving while barred-habitual offender. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.