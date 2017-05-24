President Trump Coming Back to Iowa

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: (AFP-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi in the Oval Office of the White House on May 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Shaikh Mohammad is on a two-day visit to the U.S. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump has booked a return flight to Iowa.
The Trump-Pence Campaign committee announced on Thursday that President Trump will hold a rally in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, June 1st.
It’s Trump’s second trip to Iowa since winning the White House. He held a victory rally in Des Moines in December, one month after the election.
The June 1st rally will be held at the Cedar Rapids Convention Complex at 7:00pm. Tickets for the event are available online.