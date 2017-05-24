Wettest Week In Two Years Hinders Planting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week was the wettest week in almost two years. According to the Iowa Crop Progress report, there were only 2.3 days good for fieldwork.

Corn is almost all planted, 92 percent is in the dirt, three days behind last year but two days ahead of the five year average. Fifty-nine percent of corn is emerged. The first corn condition rating of the season is 75 percent good to excellent.

Soybeans are 62 percent planted, two days behind last year but a day ahead of the average. Fifteen percent of soybeans are emerged, a day behind average.

All of the topsoil moisture is adequate to surplus and 99 percent of subsoil moisture has enough or too much water.

State climatologist Harry Hillaker says for ten weeks in a row, there has been either normal rainfall or above average rainfall. But for the most part, there hasn't been heavy rains, which can cause soil erosion.

There has been plenty of good, dry times to get the crop in the ground, but Hillaker says, "I think next week's report is going to look a little bit behind normal given how wet things are right now. And even though it's somewhat of a more favorable forecast, it's going to take a while for things to dry out. Especially in western parts of the state, which had the bulk of the heavier rainfall this last week."