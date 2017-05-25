8-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

Posted 6:03 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:04PM, May 25, 2017

Lila Tuttle suffered serious injuries after being sturck by a truck on MAy 24th, 2017 (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  8 year old Lila Tuttle remains hospitalized tonight with serious injuries after being hit by a man who police say had twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Tuttle was hit near the intersection of 48th Street and College Avenue around 8:00pm on Wednesday.  54-year-old Lawrence McKenzie was arrested at the scene.  Police say his blood alcohol content was 0.194%.  He is charged with OWI 1st offense and Serious Injury by OWI.

Court records show Tuttle suffered bleeding on her brain, a broken femur and a fractured spinal cord to the base of her neck.  She is a student at Windsor Elementary School.  School officials sent a note to parents on Thursday asking that everyone keep Lila and her family in their prayers.

Lawrence McKenzie (WHO-HD)