× 8-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

DES MOINES, Iowa — 8 year old Lila Tuttle remains hospitalized tonight with serious injuries after being hit by a man who police say had twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Tuttle was hit near the intersection of 48th Street and College Avenue around 8:00pm on Wednesday. 54-year-old Lawrence McKenzie was arrested at the scene. Police say his blood alcohol content was 0.194%. He is charged with OWI 1st offense and Serious Injury by OWI.

Court records show Tuttle suffered bleeding on her brain, a broken femur and a fractured spinal cord to the base of her neck. She is a student at Windsor Elementary School. School officials sent a note to parents on Thursday asking that everyone keep Lila and her family in their prayers.