Emotional Homecoming Displays Deep Pride For Governor Kim Reynolds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Iowa -- Nearly 400 Clarke County residents anxiously awaited the newly crowned Governor's homecoming "It's amazing to see a Clarke County person rise to the level she's risen and it's exciting to see a woman rise to that level," said Clarke County Development board member Helen Kimes.

The event quickly turned emotional for the honoree. "I thought, oh first of all I'm home. I love this county and I love that I was raised in rural Iowa," said a teary eyed Governor Kim Reynolds.

Born and raised in Madison County, Governor Kim Reynolds' political roots grew out of her Clarke County treasurer position just nine years ago. Clark County resident Bruce Harris said, "I'm so proud this is her first stop. It's an honor she remembers us."

The 43rd Governor of Iowa did much more than that. She was outgoing and at ease. She was at home. Familiar faces brought back fond memories as she spotted them in the crowd. "I see my 7th grade english teacher Leota Broyles." It seemed as if the Governor's reputation to make many beam with pride began early according to her now 96 year old english teacher. "She was a joy. She was the student all teachers wish they had a classroom full," said Leota Broyles."

The feelings many in attendance had were mutual. Governor Reynolds said, "You've given me a second chance when I needed it most and that made such a difference in my life."

A life many are excited to be a part of. Broyles said, "I was so proud to have been one of her teachers." Proving there truly is no place like home for Governor Reynolds. "We're gonna show them how we do it in rural Iowa. By golly you did it. Look at this it's amazing."