× Gov. Reynolds Names ‘Acting’ Lieutenant Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her pick for lieutenant governor but he won’t be in line to become governor should Reynolds resigns or pass away during the rest of her term.

Reynolds made the announcement Thursday morning that Adam Gregg will serve as her “acting” lieutenant governor, but in an effort to avoid a legal battle with Iowa’s Attorney General, Gregg will not be in the line of succession.

Reynolds says Gregg will take on all the duties of the lieutenant governor but if she dies or resigns, Senate President Jack Whitver will take over as governor.

Gregg is a Drake Law School graduate and previously served as former Governor Branstad’s legislative liaison and policy advisor. In 2014 he was also the Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General. He lost to longtime Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller.

After that, Gov. Branstad appointed Gregg as the state public defender.

Reynolds decision to name an “acting” lieutenant governor is a way to avoid a legal challenge.

At first, AG Tom Miller agreed that Reynolds could appoint a lieutenant but later reversed his statements.

“Initially I was on the side of the appointment of a new lieutenant governor, the team did all this work and convinced me otherwise,” Miller said. “They could go ahead with an appointment and that might or might not be challenged in court.”

Miller now says Gov. Reynolds can’t appoint a lieutenant governor. He says since she wasn’t elected as governor, she doesn’t have the right to choose her replacement. He argues that since Branstad resigned, Reynolds should serve as both governor and lieutenant governor.

Reynolds says Miller’s decision is based on politics rather than the law.