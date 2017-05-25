× Ground Broken on New AHeinz57 Pet Rescue Facility

DE SOTO, Iowa — What began as an animal rescue operation out of one woman’s home has grown into a full-time business.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport broke ground on a new headquarters in De Soto Wednesday.

Amy Heinz started the rescue in 2008. She says she always knew the day would come, but first she had to put in years of work building a reputation for being a rescuer.

Now she’s making a big leap and risking everything for it.

“The equity I built up in my house is guaranteeing this loan. And I quit my job, so I can raise the money. So this has to work or I’m going to be homeless,” Heinz said.

She hopes to have the first building on the complex open for dogs by December 1st.