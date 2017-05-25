× Hawkeye Noah Fant Threatened With Gun in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska — An Omaha man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a Hawkeye football player with a gun at a public park.

According to a report from the Omaha Police Department Noah Fant says he was in the park on Tuesday evening when a man approached him, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and told him to leave the park. Fant says the man told him that he had a permit to carry the weapon.

Fant left the park and called police. He initially told them he didn’t want to press charges but said if police were able to find him he would. He told officers he believed the suspect lived in a house near the park because he’d seen the man before in the area.

As officers were searching the area near the park they spotted a man matching the description provided by Fant run into a home. Police were able to talk to the man’s mother who convinced him to come to the door. Officers reported the man, 23-year-old Matthew Trimble, was heavily intoxicated and placed him in the back of their cruiser for their own safety. Trimble’s mother says her son told her that he had confronted a group he believed to be smoking marijuana in the park. She agreed to turn over his handgun to officers. Police say the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine.

Police then contacted Fant who identified Trimble as the man who pulled a gun on him.

Trimble is being charged with one count of Making a Terroristic Threat with a Firearm.

Fant appeared in eight games for the Hawkeyes last year. The tight end caught nine passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.