Here’s Why These Clive Buildings Look the Way They Do

CLIVE, Iowa -- The new Discount Tire is open in Clive.

“It’s still got that new tire smell!” laughs manager, Carl Bennett.

It was a tired, old corner with a fading BP gas station -- a pain to redevelop.

“We had to remove the old gas tanks of course,” says Bennett.

Up the street, the Jimmy John’s did the same thing -- turned a lot that was an eyesore into an eye-catcher.

Clive wanted all new buildings on this corridor to have this look: brick and two stories -- or maybe a two-story appearance.

“Truth be known," Bennett points out, "if you were looking at it from an angle, you could look right behind there and see nothing.”

What’s clear to see is that Clive is inspired.

“There have been a number of things that have been able to happen because of this particular project,” says city manager, Dennis Henderson.

The city stepped up streetscaping, connected to bike trails, added more landscaping, and best of all, planned more renovations to 86th -- purchasing the crumbling bar last-known as "Remedy" at Alice Avenue, as well as the lots around it. They all border Linnan Park.

“There will be some add-on to the park," Henderson says, "and some land for development on that whole corner with those four properties that we now have under our control.”

There are plenty of others here that need attention (see: the old Ryan's Steakhouse building) but with two of the toughest spots taken care of, the belief is that the best days along this busy corridor are still to come.