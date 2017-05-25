Landlord/Tenant Dispute Leads to Home Being Set On Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINEVILLE, Iowa -- It’s been a long week for the Harden family in Lineville.

“You just want to wake up,” said Bryan Harden, son of Richard and Janice Harden.

Bryan has watched his parents go through the toughest week of their lives.

“It’s taken years off of their lives,” said Bryan Harden.

It started on Monday after a lengthy court battle that went all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court. It ended with his parents being evicted from their home of the last 25 years.

“They loaded the household stuff on there. They took it over there, so I had that shed moved, so they started putting it in that building,” said Richard Harden.

They had just a few hours to pack up everything and be out.

“It was approximately 6 o’clock when they set the house on fire,” said Harden.

The landlord Gary Porter, started the home on fire.

“Just as soon as it went boom-boom, all the black smoke rolled. It was, I’ve got pictures of it. It went 60 feet in the air,” said Richard Harden.

Luckily, no person was hurt from the fire but the Harden’s spent the last few days nursing their cats back to health, as least that ones that made it out.

“I didn’t know they were going to be burned alive. That’s worse than shooting them,” said Richard Harden.

He estimates that over a dozen cats were trapped inside and died.

We reached out to landlord, Gary Porter and he sent out a statement via email.

“As the result of the extreme stench from cats in the residence which the Hardens had occupied, it was uninhabitable,” said Gary Porter, via email. “Due to its condition, we had no choice other than to destroy it.”

The City of Lineville, the State Fire Marshal's office and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office have not record of Porter obtaining a permit to burn the house down. We asked Porter whether or not he had a permit for the burn but he ended the phone call.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office says that no charges are filed at this time but it’s an active investigation and some could be coming.

“All I know is that justice is coming one way or another. I’m talking about the court system or by God,” said Richard Harden.

For now, the Harden’s are across the street in a trailer with no water, electricity or heat. Bryan Harden says that friends and family are working out arrangements to help them and something will be done soon.