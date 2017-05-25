× No ‘First Dude’ Title for New Governor’s Husband

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds may call her husband Kevin, “First Dude,” but officially he will go by another title, the governor said Thursday.

It will be “First Spouse,” Reynolds said, citing a previous conversation with former Governor Terry Branstad’s spouse, Chris.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, the 2008 nominee for vice president, called her husband Todd her “First Dude.”

Watch Reynolds reaction to Channel 13’s question about the proper way to address her husband: