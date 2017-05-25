× Police: Driver That Hit 8-Year-Old Was Drunk

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines have found the driver they say seriously injured an 8-year-old child Wednesday night but took off after the accident.

Fifty-four-year-old Lawrence McKenzie is charged with serious injury by OWI. Police say he was driving drunk when his vehicle hit a child around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at 48th and College. Police say McKenzie was travelling northbound when the crash happened.

The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released the name of the child.