State Tennis Qualifier has Family Roots to Wimbledon

DES MOINES - Veteran's Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids, site of the 2017 State Tennis Tournament, will never be confused for the hallowed grounds of Wimbledon. And to James Susman that's perfectly fine.

Even though Susman's lineage traces back to Wimbledon he was never forced into the family sport, "My mom and my family never forced me to play it was just something I wanted to pick up and they gently led me onto the path of tennis I guess," said the Roosevelt sophomore.

Susman moved to Des Moines this school year, quickly became the Roughriders' number one player, then qualified for the state tournament.

His tennis mentors: His mom, Shelley, a former division one players. His grandpa, Rod, a retired tennis pro. And his grandma, Karen, the 1962 Wimbledon Champion.