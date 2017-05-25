× Three People Killed in Des Moines Apartment Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are dead following a fire this afternoon at an apartment building in Des Moines.

Firefighters were called to 1120 Polk Boulevard just before 1:00pm Thursday afternoon. When they arrived they found people on the top floor of the four story building waving for help.

Firefighters pulled 10 people from the building. We’ve learned three people were killed in the fire. Their names are not being released.

Investigators still haven’t determined a cause of the fire.