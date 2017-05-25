× Total Eclipse is Coming to Hamburg Iowa in August

HAMBURG, Iowa- On August 21 of this summer there will be a total eclipse coming across the central part of the United States.

The eclipse will be less than total across parts of Iowa. But in far southwest Iowa the eclipse will be total in a very small slice of Iowa, along the Missouri River near Hamburg.

In some states like Nebraska, and Missouri they are preparing to welcome lots of visitors who want to experience a total eclipse.

That’s not the case in Hamburg.

“I didn’t really realize it was gonna be so close,” said Phil Kuhr, of Stoner Drug in Hamburg. “I knew it was coming, but you don’t think about that sort of thing until it gets a little closer maybe.”

One website run by Time Inc. named 25 unique places to watch the Eclipse 2017. Hamburg was named one of those due to the unique small triangle of land which will be in total eclipse.

Many websites have info on the Eclipse, here are some samples:

https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/des-moines

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEmono/TSE2017/TSE2017.html

http://amp.timeinc.net/travelandleisure/trip-ideas/space-astronomy/where-to-see-solar-eclipse?source=dam