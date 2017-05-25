× Trial Date Set for Adoptive Parents in Sabrina Ray’s Death

ADEL, Iowa – The trial date for a Perry couple facing charges in the death of their adoptive daughter has been set.

Marc and Misty Ray will go to trial on August 28th on four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

Their adopted daughter, 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, was found dead on May 12 in the family’s home. An autopsy showed Sabrina weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death and the medical examiner noted “severe malnourishment.”

Officials say four of the charges the Rays face relate to Sabrina and the other charges are connected to two other adopted girls in the home, ages 12 and 10. Those children, and an adopted juvenile male, were taken into DHS custody following Sabrina’s death.

The Rays appeared Thursday morning in Dallas County court to ask for their bonds, $1 million each, to be reduced. That motion was delayed but the court did set a preliminary hearing for July 28th in the case and schedule the trial for both to be held on August 28th.

Marc and Misty Ray have pleaded not guilty and are being held in the Dallas County Jail.