× Bondurant Murders: July Trial Date Set for Chase Nicholson

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The trial of a Bondurant man charged with the murders of his family has been scheduled.

Court records show 21-year-old Chase Nicholson will go to trial on July 17 for the murders of his father, mother, and sister. His pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 15th.

Nicholson’s parents Mark and Charla, and sister Tawni, were found dead in their Bondurant home on the evening of April 6th after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check. Chase was initially wanted on a material witness warrant but turned himself in to police in southern Missouri April 7th.

Nicholson faces three counts of first degree murder in the case. According to court documents, he admitted to police he used a shotgun to kill his parents and sister.

Other family members say Chase struggled for years with mental illness, including a previous assault on his father.

Not guilty pleas were entered in the case earlier this week.

Nicholson is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $3 million bond.