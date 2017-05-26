Clive City Council Votes Against Use of Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The Fourth of July may not be as loud as some Clive residents worried.

The city has joined the list of municipalities banning the use of fireworks. The Iowa legislature made them legal in the state during this year's session, but the Clive City Council voted on Thursday night to ban the use of fireworks within city limits. West Des Moines and Urbandale have also passed ordinances banning usage.

Earlier this week, Des Moines leaders passed restrictions allowing fireworks with use limited to six hours (4 p.m. - 10 p.m.) on the Fourth of July.

Ankeny leaders will take up the fireworks issue on Tuesday.