Fire Destroys Des Moines Trailer on Friday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fire crews are responding to a trailer fire on the south side of Des Moines.

The trailer was completely destroyed after it caught fire on Friday night at 2525 County Line Road.

One woman was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, and she said she heard a pop before the flames were all around her. She suffered burns on her back and arms and was transferred to Methodist hospital, but she was conscious and talking with first responders.

Nobody else was injured in the fire that took approximately 25 minutes to extinguish.

Four firetrucks responded to the scene.