Fourth Victim Dies After Des Moines Apartment Complex Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fourth person has died as a result of a fire at a Des Moines apartment complex.

Des Moines Fire Chief Brian O’Keefe confirmed the victim was transported to an Iowa City hospital, but has now died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Three other people died following the flames at the Eddy Apartment Building on Thursday, the cause of which has not yet been determined. The victims’ names have not yet been released, but it is known that one was a 57-year-old woman and another a 71-year-old man.